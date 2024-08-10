Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 702,030 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

