Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 741,913 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MicroVision worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 74.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 194,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 63.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,344,239 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 14.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 155,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Wednesday.

MicroVision stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

