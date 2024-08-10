Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 779,969 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.98% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,040. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

