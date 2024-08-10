Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 9,150 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $29,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OFIX opened at $16.17 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

