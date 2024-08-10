Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.04% of LendingTree worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $59.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

