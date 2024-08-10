Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.42% of TTEC worth $26,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

