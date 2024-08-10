Vanguard Group Inc. Has $26.80 Million Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on METC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

