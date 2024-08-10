Vanguard Group Inc. Has $27.57 Million Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ATRO stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

