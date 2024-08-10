Vanguard Group Inc. Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,714,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $28,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lufax by 98.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,562 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Lufax by 39.4% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,873 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 2,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 845,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $2,649,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE LU opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

