Vanguard Group Inc. Has $30.91 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of 8X8 worth $30,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in 8X8 by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

