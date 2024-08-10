Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $27,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.