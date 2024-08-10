Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $26,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 72,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

