Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 17,267 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.32% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.4 %

NFBK stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $295,761. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

