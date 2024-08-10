Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,764,115 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.88% of TeraWulf worth $30,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

