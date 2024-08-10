Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 44,600 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $385.86 million, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

