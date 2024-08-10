Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 84,423 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $28,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,085 shares of company stock worth $653,939. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

