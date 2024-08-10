Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.00% of Mercantile Bank worth $30,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $263,083. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

