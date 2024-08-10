Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.83% of Diversified Energy worth $28,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,948 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

DEC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

