Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 108,824 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.39% of Douglas Dynamics worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 100.85%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.