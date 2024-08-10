Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,950 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of Miller Industries worth $27,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLR. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.