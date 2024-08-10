Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 486,899 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.70% of TrueBlue worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 661,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 196.7% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 587,427 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

