Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of LSB Industries worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

LSB Industries stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.44. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

