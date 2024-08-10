Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.