Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.09% of FinVolution Group worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINV. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FINV opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

