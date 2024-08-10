Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $159.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,797. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

