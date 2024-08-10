Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $380,505 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 16.7% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

VECO stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.