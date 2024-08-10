Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 16.7% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %
VECO stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veeco Instruments
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.