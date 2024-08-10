Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. 421,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,787. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
