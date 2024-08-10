Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. 421,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,787. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.