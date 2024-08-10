Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 39,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 184,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Velo3D Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

