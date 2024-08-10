Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 39,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 184,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Velo3D Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.98.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.
Institutional Trading of Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Velo3D
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.