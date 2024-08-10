Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 29,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Further Reading

