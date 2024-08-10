Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ARR traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.96. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,161. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$275.88 million, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 209.99 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.70.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

