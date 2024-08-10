Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Declares Dividend of $0.89

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8927 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Venture Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $50.63 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

