Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 889,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,842. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

