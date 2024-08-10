Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.4 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.