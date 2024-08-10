Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 742,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,462. Vertex has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.00, a PEG ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.