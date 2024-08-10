Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Vestis worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $13.00 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 318,454 shares of company stock worth $3,907,102 in the last three months.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

