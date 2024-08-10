Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) PT Raised to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VSTS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 318,454 shares of company stock worth $3,907,102 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

