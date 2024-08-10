Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

NYSE:VSTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 2,152,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 318,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,102.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

