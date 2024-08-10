VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on September 13th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance
LON GSEO opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.97) on Friday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.20 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,790.00 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.35.
