VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on September 13th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

LON GSEO opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.97) on Friday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.20 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,790.00 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.35.

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

