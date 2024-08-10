Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Viad Price Performance
Shares of VVI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 103,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of -85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viad
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.