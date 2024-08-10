Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of VVI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 103,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of -85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viad by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

