Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

Viasat Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.