Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $20.30. Viasat shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 347,407 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after buying an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viasat by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 162,804 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Viasat by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,511,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

