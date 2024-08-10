Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, reports. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

