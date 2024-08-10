Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($2.98) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.