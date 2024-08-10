Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Victory Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 77.2% per year over the last three years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 488,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,483. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
