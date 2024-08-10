Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VSDA opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $250.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

