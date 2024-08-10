Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Posts Earnings Results

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

VMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,366. The firm has a market cap of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.