Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of VFF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.51 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 182.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 73.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.