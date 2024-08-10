VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 129.27% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 million for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VQS opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

