Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %
VSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,298. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
