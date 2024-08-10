Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

VSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,298. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $262,283,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 846,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,366,000 after buying an additional 714,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after buying an additional 468,854 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

