Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 76,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $36.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.