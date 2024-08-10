Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 76,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $36.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
